Prince Harry Allegedly Ignored During Shocking Appearance at Texas Rodeo
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex's appearance at the rodeo event is raising some people's eyebrows considering his wife Meghan Markle's animal rights activism.

  • Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry made a shocking appearance at a Texas rodeo. The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting to crowds at the Stockyards Rodeo event in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 5.

the event, Harry channelled his inner cowboy as he donned a cowboy hat in matching color to his shirt. His wife Meghan Markle, who is an animal rights activist, was understandably nowhere to be seen.

Sharing a picture of Harry during the visit was journalist Omid Scobie. "Living his best American life" he wrote. "Prince Harry was in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend and spent Saturday at the historic @cowtowncoliseum for the famous @StockyardsRodeo. The duke was spotted by locals enjoying some good ol’ Southern hospitality and a VIP tour of the venue."

According to PEOPLE, former bull rider-turned-trainer Cory Melton, who also attended the event, also posted the same image of the Duke. In a now-deleted post, he allegedly shared that Harry made a crack about his ability to compete at the rodeo.

"Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week... We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I've seen," the post shared by Cory's company Melton Bull Co shared. "Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag…."

That aside, his appearance at the event was raising some people's eyebrows considering Meghan's animal rights activism. Animal rights groups have slammed rodeos in the past due to their treatment of horses.

That seemingly affected how people treated him at the event. While the British prince's appearance at any event would normally attract people's attention, it wasn't the case that day.

"It's a quintessentially American event, where animals are made to perform," a source revealed to Daily Mail. "Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment and his wife is such an animal rights activist - it is shocking he thought he could show his face here.

"The funny thing is most people didn't recognize him or care," the insider went on to claim.

