'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Reacts to Criticism of Her Constant Squinting

Netflix Celebrity

Many Twitter users comment on Shaina's constant squinting after the Netflix dating show airs its reunion episode with one person finding the action irritating.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Love Is Blind" star Shaina Hurley addressed her iconic squint that got people talking. Making use of her Instagram account, Shaina explained why she was narrowing her eyes a lot when other people were speaking in the reunion episode on March 4.

"I wear contacts, OK?" so she said on Instagram Stories. She added, "I've been squinting ever since I can remember."

Shaina went on to say that she's no stranger to being criticized for squinting a lot. Joking, she wrote, "I'm always getting yelled at, like, 'Stop squinting! You're going to get wrinkles.' That's why I probably have wrinkles."

"Every time I go to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don't have astigmatism, and I'm like: 'I think I have astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse.' And my contacts have been the same. I'm like a -5.25," she shared. "I am blind basically, but, love is blind."

Many Twitter users commented on Shaina's constant squinting after the reunion episode aired. "Shaina every 10 seconds on the Love Is Blind reunion," one user tweeted alongside a picture of a fish.

"if shayne and shaina's eyeballs could find a middle ground i think we'd be in a good place #LoveIsBlind," another user wrote. Another comment, meanwhile, read, "What's up with the squint and pout Shaina? It irritates my soul.. #Shaina #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind."

That aside, Shaina was engaged to Kyle Abrams while on the Netflix series. The two, however, broke off the engagement soon afterwards due to differences in their beliefs.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in February, Shaina admitted that she "completely regretted" accepting Kyle's proposal. "I could have avoided a lot of further messiness and drama. I'm working on it," she explained. "It goes back to my people-pleasing and I didn't want to hurt him. And at the end of the day, he ended up getting hurt."