Zoe Kravitz Slams 'Clickbait' Over Her 'Dark Knight Rises' Audition Comments

Instagram Movie

The actress, who portrays Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in 'The Batman', insists that she 'was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman' in Christopher Nolan's 2012 movie.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has clarified her comments regarding "The Dark Knight Rises" audition. Insisting that she didn't lose a role due to her skin color, "The Batman" actress slammed "clickbait" over her previous claims.

The 33-year-old set the record straight via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 8. "ok - let's talk about click bait bad journalism," she began her post. "I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the 'Dark Knight [Rises]'. It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time."

"I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this was how it was worded to me) that they were not going 'urban' on the part," the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet added. "This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago - it was a very different time."

Zoe went on to note, "I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film's producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm." She added, "I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time."

"Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I'm very glad that we are attempting to evolve," she continued. "Let's all calm down - as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue."

Zoe made her initial comments in the interview with The Observer. "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant," she said.

The "Big Little Lies" star then elaborated, "Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."