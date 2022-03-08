Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Set to Star on 'Walking Dead' Fifth Spin-Off 'Isle of the Dead'

AMC/Josh Stringer TV

The new spin-off of the AMC zombie series will be set in Manhattan and follows Cohan's Megan and Morgan's Negan exploring a post-apocalyptic New York City.

AceShowbiz - "The Walking Dead" universe continues to expand. On Monday, March 7, AMC announced "Isle of the Dead" as the fifth spin-off of the long-running zombie series.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to reprise their respective roles as Maggie and Negan on the six-episode series. It will be set in Manhattan and follows the two exploring a post-apocalyptic New York City.

"TWD" writer Eli Jorne will serve as showrunner on the drama via his overall deal with AMC Studios. It's also revealed that the upcoming series will be overseen by "TWD" Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple. Cohan and Morgan will also serve as executive producers.

"This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around 'The Walking Dead'," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey."

"It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse," McDermott added.

"Isle of the Dead" joins other four spin-offs in "The Walking Dead" universe. AMC previously ordered anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead". There are also "Fear the Walking Dead", which has been renewed for a seventh season, "Walking Dead: World Beyond" which had concluded and a spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride which has yet to be titled.