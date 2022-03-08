Zoe Kravitz Says Losing 'Dark Knight Rises' Role Due to Her Skin Color 'Was Really Hard'

Instagram Movie

The actress portraying Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' reveals she was turned down when auditioning for a small role in Christopher Nolan's 2012 movie because she's too 'urban.'

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has leapt her way into the DC Comics lore with her role in "The Batman", but it's not her first attempt at joining the Dark Knight movie. In fact, the actress has revealed that she lost a role in "The Dark Knight Rises" because of her skin color, admitting that it was "really hard."

In an interview with The Observer, the 33-year-old said she auditioned for a small role in Christopher Nolan's 2012 movie, but she was told she was too "urban" for the movie. "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan," she recalled the rejection.

"I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant…," the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet went on sharing, "Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."

Kravitz previously opened up about her failed audition for "The Dark Knight Rises" in a 2015 interview with Nylon. "They told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban,' " she said at the time. Sharing her confusion, she continued, "It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?' I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?' "

Matt Reeves, however, appeared to disagree with "The Dark Knight Rises" casting director as he cast Kravitz for a major role in his new blockbuster movie. The "Big Little Lies" star portrays Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, a professional cat burglar and potential love interest of Batman, played by Robert Pattinson.

The singer/model recently admitted that she put her own spin on the role, interpreting her character as bisexual. In one scene of "The Batman", she calls her friend her "baby" while searching for her in her apartment. When asked by Pedestrian if this scene was meant to spotlight Selina's bisexuality, Kravitz answered, "That's definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship." She then said "I agree" after the reporter expressed happiness over a film finally portraying Catwoman as bisexual.