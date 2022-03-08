 
 

Lady GaGa to Embark on 'Chromatica Ball' Tour After Two Years of Postponement

The 'Always Remember Us This Way' singer will kick off her summer stadium tour on July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany and conclude it on September 10 in Los Angeles.

  Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa will be storming stages soon. After two years of postponement, the "Born This Way" hitmaker announced that she will embark on a summer stadium tour in support of her 2020 album, "Chromatica".

The 35-year-old superstar revealed "The Chromatica Ball" tour dates via Twitter and Instagram on Monday, March 7. The rescheduled shows feature additional stops in eight cities, including Washington, D.C., East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

GaGa will kick off the gigs on July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany before visiting other European countries. On August 6, the "House of Gucci" actress will perform in Toronto. She is set to make stops in several cities in the U.S. until September 10 in Los Angeles.

The "A Star Is Born" leading lady first announced "The Chromatica Ball" tour in March 2020. Unfortunately, she was forced to put it on hold several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," she said in a statement when postponing the show for the second time. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022."

Tour aside, GaGa recently congratulated all Oscar nominees of the 2022 Academy Award despite her snub. When celebrating her longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras' nomination in Makeup and Hairstyling for "House of Gucci", she gushed, "Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming."

The Grammy winner went on to say, "And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic-you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year." She added, "Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!"

