 
 

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

The 'Spencer' actress is caught on camera sticking up her middle finger after hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally yell 'f**k off' Putin and urge the audience to salute the Russian leader.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart made her stance in the Russia-Ukraine war be known at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards. Attending the show as a guest, she flipped the bird to join hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in criticizing Vladimir Putin.

During their monologue, Offerman and Mullally slammed the Russian leader over the Ukraine invasion. "I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution," Mullally said as they kicked off the Sunday, March 6 ceremony. "Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin!"

Offerman followed suit as he added, "We hope Putin f**ks off and goes home and to that end let's all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin," while he and Mullally stuck up their middle fingers to the camera.

Several of the audience members were seen following Offerman's instruction and Stewart was one of them. In a picture taken from the event, the "Spencer" star gave a stern face when sticking up her own middle finger as Mindy Kaling, who was seated next to her, smiled in amusement.

On a more serious note, Mullally encouraged everyone to support Ukraine. "Great organizations are raising money [for Ukraine]. Please give what you can to give to the victims of this senseless act of aggression," she said.

  See also...

Earlier at the show, Sarah Silverman was wheeled out in a glass box backstage as "the backup host." Giving Offerman and Mullally a little advice, she urged them to be more political, because "it’s the only reason people watch awards shows."

Motivated by Silverman's words, Mullally was determined to "go out there and host the best damn awards show anyone has ever hosted," all for Silverman. Appearing onstage, they later joked that they would be celebrating the "films no one saw and TV shows no one has heard of."

They then jokingly slammed Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard. "We were hoping we'd be the biggest Hollywood power couple here," Offerman said to the duo in the audience, adding, "Indie stars and A-listers, pick a lane, you greedy bastards."

Towards the end of their monologue, Offerman referenced the Spirit Awards' beach location as saying, "If you don't win, you can walk straight into the ocean." They added though, "Winning is for big budget, independent is where the heroes get their teeth kicked in for reality."

