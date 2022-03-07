Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Instagram Movie

The Eggsy depicter in the 'Kingsman' film series assures his fans that he is fine despite having 'slightly sore neck and a bruised ego' after passing out while performing in London's Ambassadors Theater.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton has shared an update on his health. Taking to social media, the "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" actor assured his fans that he's "completely fine" shortly after passing out during his first performance of his play titled "Cock".

Making use of his Instagram Story on Sunday morning, March 6, the 32-year-old actor addressed the incident. "As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," he began. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

In his statement, Taron explained that he has decided "to put a positive spin" on the incident. He wrote, "I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theater last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out."

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it," Taron continued. He went on to say that he'll "be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

Taron also expressed his gratitude to those who were around him when he fainted, especially his fellow "Cock" cast member Joel Harper Jackson for stepping in to finish the show. "Thank you to the amazing team at the theater and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely," he penned. "But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you Joel. T x."

Taron passed out while performing at the Ambassadors Theater in London on Saturday night. According to reports, after he fainted on stage, production of the show was stopped and a doctor in the audience was brought in to assist the actor.

Forty minutes later, director Marianne Elliott informed the audience that Taron was "absolutely fine." Marianne added that his castmate Joel took over for the final 15 minutes of the show.

"Cock" also stars "Bridgerton" actor Jonathan Bailey, whose character questions his sexuality and his relationship with his longtime boyfriend, played by Taron, when he meets a woman. The play is scheduled to continue with its next performance on March 7 before officially opening on March 15. The show is set to run through June 4.