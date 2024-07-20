WNBA Star Brittney Griner Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Cherelle

AceShowbiz - Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner welcomed their first child, a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, on July 8. The couple announced the birth in interviews with CBS Sports and on the "She Knows Sports" podcast.

"That's my man," said Brittney Griner. "He is amazing. They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."

The arrival of their son comes shortly before Brittney Griner's departure to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite the excitement of her child's birth, she expressed sadness at having to leave him behind. "Kind of sucks, I got to leave," she said. "But at the same time, he will understand... My whole phone has turned into him now."

The Griners announced their pregnancy on Instagram in April. The couple had previously been through a difficult journey in 2022, when Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for possession of cannabis oil. She was eventually released on December 8, 2022, after serving 10 months of her sentence.

Brittney Griner's return to the United States was met with joy by her wife, family, and the WNBA community. The birth of their child is a further celebration of her resilience and the new chapter in their lives.