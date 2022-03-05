Kanye West Likens Divorce to Miscarriage and Being Shot After Kim Kardashian Becomes Legally Single

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West appears to be having a hard time accepting the fact that his marriage to Kim Kardashian is coming to an end. The rapper laments his life after the reality TV star was legally declared single amid their ongoing divorce.

On Friday, March 4, the 44-year-old shared an Instagram post in which he likened divorce to "full blown Covid," "miscarriage" and being "shot" among other things. He penned, "Divorce feels like full blown Covid/ Divorce feels like your doctor don't know s**t/ Divorce feels like your walking on glass/ Divorce feels like you're running through a glass wall/ Divorce feels like you're being bullied up in a class hall/ Divorce feels like you're getting beat up in the mall."

"Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control," the "Donda" artist continued in the cryptic post. "Divorce feels like you've been shot and traffic is slow/ Divorce feels like heavy breathing/ Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold/ Divorce feels like suffocating/ Barely breathing."

He went on adding that divorce feels like "your hand was on the stove … your soul was dragged over coals … the first play of the Super Bowl and your ankle rolls … you've been set on fire for your truth then labelled a liar … Michael Myers … your teeth being pulled with pliers … a funeral."

Ye's post comes two days after Kim was legally declared single. On Wednesday, March 2, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted the reality TV star's request of bifurcation of the marital status. She's also allowed to legally change her name to Kim Kardashian, removing the rapper's last name West.

Met at the grand opening of Revolve's Social Club in Los Angeles on Thursday, the SKIMS founder said, "I'm doing so great!" when asked how she was, according to E! News. She also didn't waste any time to remove Ye's last name from her Instagram account.

On the same day of Kim's public outing, Kanye continued to parade his new romance with Chaney Jones despite expressing his reluctance to end his marriage. The Atlanta native was photographed grabbing the model's butt while hopping on a private jet in Miami. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the pair were matching in all-black outfits.