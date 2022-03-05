 
 

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again: Let's Have More Babies

The Seahawks quarterback surprises the Grammy-winning singer with an unexpected proposal in an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' which she guest-hosts.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson and Ciara may be planning for more children in their future. The Seahawks quarterback surprises the Grammy-winning singer with an unexpected proposal in an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" which she guest-hosts.

In the Friday, March 4 episode, Ciara was interviewing her football superstar husband about their newest children's book, "Why Not You?". At one shocking moment, he got down on one knee and proposed to the "Level Up" singer.

As she held onto a large bouquet of roses that Russell had given to her, Ciara admitted that he always makes her "really nervous." She added, "I always feel so vulnerable when I'm with you in this setting."

"I'm gonna make you more nervous right now," Russell replied before getting down on one knee. "I have a question for you. A serious question," he went on to say. "What?!" Ciara shouted, adding, "What is going on?"

Russell apparently had one goal. "Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?" he asked his wife, prompting the latter to burst into laughter. Despite her initial reaction, the musician appeared to consider the idea of having more babies.

"I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least," he tried to convince his wife. The "Body Party" singer later replied, "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."

Ciara and Russell, who tied the knot in 2016, share Sienna Princess Russell and Win Harrison Russell. Ciara is also a mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

Prior to this, Ciara gushed over how funny her kids are. "These kids are funny. Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know," she said.

"They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they're trying to keep up with their siblings, and he's on it," Ciara went on to say. "He's talking really early, he's moving, he's a big baby and he's really tall, you know?"

