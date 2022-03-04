 
 

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the businessman, who were recently caught attending Dua Lipa's concert in New York together, are reportedly just 'friends.'

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is seemingly still enjoying her single life. The actress/singer is reportedly not dating tech entrepreneur Zen Matoshi just yet, despite rumors saying that they may be an item.

Debunking the dating speculation, an alleged friend of Selena tells PEOPLE, "Selena and Zen just met through a mutual acquaintance." The friend stresses, "They're not dating."

Echoing the statement, a source tells E! News that the two's recent outing was purely platonic. "They are friends," the source claims, adding, "He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena."

The source says that the 29-year-old is not looking for love at the moment as she is focusing on her Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and her beauty business. The so-called insider reveals, "Selena is happily single right now."

  See also...

Selena and Zen sparked dating rumors after they were spotted attending Dua Lipa's concert at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 1 together. At the time, the two, along with mutual pal Daniella Pierson, were surrounded by security and NYPD officers as they entered the venue.

The Rare Beauty founder dressed in a dark ensemble that included a navy cardigan, black pants and a protective black face mask. She walked slightly ahead of the businessman, who donned a long-sleeved dark blue shirt and gray jeans.

Zen, who is Global Head of Innovation at Faraday Future, posted a video to his Instagram Story capturing Dua's performance of her smash hit "Cold Heart". Daniella, who is the founder and CEO of the female-empowering media company The Newsette, also documented their night out on her Instagram page.

She posted a picture of the trio posing together backstage at the show. Daniella stood in between Zen and Selena as the two girls struck a goofy pose and lifted one of their legs, while Zen kept his cool. "We're 'Levitating'," she captioned the snap, tagging both Selena and Zen.

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Latto Denies Dissing Migos, Ciara and Other Artists on Omeretta's 'Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)'

Related Posts
Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot to Present SAG Award After Stumbling in Her Heels

Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot to Present SAG Award After Stumbling in Her Heels

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Ex The Weeknd's Fling Simi Khadra

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Ex The Weeknd's Fling Simi Khadra

10 Non-Couple Celebrities Who Got Matching Tattoos: Find Out the Meaning

10 Non-Couple Celebrities Who Got Matching Tattoos: Find Out the Meaning

Most Read
Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Call It Quits