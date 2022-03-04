 
 

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

When talking about her brief romance with the rapper, the 'Uncut Gems' star brushes off the speculation that she interviewed to be Ye's girlfriend, but admits that he 'was the orchestrator of it all.'

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox and Kanye West's fling may be over now, but there are more stories to tell. In a new interview, the actress has shed more lights on her much-talked-about brief romance with the eccentric rapper.

In the piece published by The New York Times on Thursday, March 3, the 32-year-old admitted it wasn't easy to maintain their relationship, noting that she lost 15 pounds in the month they dated. "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life," she explained. "How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."

When asked if they were "exclusive," Julia said, "I don't think so." She also shared if they were ever officially boyfriend and girlfriend, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend."

Julia, who has several times denied that they faked their relationship for publicity stunt, insisted, "I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real." She, however, admitted that it felt like she was "cast" by Ye to be his "girlfriend." She shared, "But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend - and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

On how she's dealing with the criticism she's received after being linked to the Yeezy designer, the "Uncut Gems" star said, "It's not real." She further elaborated, "It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 percent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Julia and Kanye confirmed their breakup in February after six weeks together. In a recent interview, the Gotham Award winner said, "It was the best thing that could have happened to me." The mother of one said dating the 44-year-old was like "hitting a reset button" because it "brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

