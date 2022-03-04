YFN Lucci Requests for Jail Release After Claiming He's Stabbed by Fellow Inmate

Instagram Celebrity

In his motion, the 'I Gotcha' rapper asks the judge to grant him a bond to be released from prison after insisting his inmate stabbed him with a homemade shank.

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci wants to be released from jail immediately. Fighting for his freedom, the "I Gotcha" rapper filed a motion, asking the judge to grant him a bond to be freed from prison after claiming he was stabbed by a fellow inmate.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Lucci claimed he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the facility on February 9. The 31-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, alleged that he was attacked from behind while on a video call with an individual on the outside. He then claimed that the inmate stabbed him with a homemade shank.

YFN Lucci also maintained there's an alleged bounty on his head in the jail and he fears for his life if he has to stay in prison. As for now, the "Everyday We Lit" rapper is asking the judge to grant him a bond so he can be released from jail and wait for his trial while on house arrest. The paperwork reportedly stated that he's willing to be in 24-hour home confinement and wear an ankle monitor if the judge grants him his release.

YFN Lucci has been in the Fulton County Jail since April last year following an arrest for violating his probation in a murder case. The "Key to the Streets" spitter was the driver of the vehicle that was in an area in Atlanta where a rival gang was known to hang out.

At the time, two people in the car reportedly shot in the area using assault-style rifles, resulting in one person killed and someone else injured. For his involvement, YFN Lucci faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (person of another).

YFN Lucci's other accomplices, a 23-year-old man named Ra'von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, who's still 17 years old, face multiple felony charges including murder and aggravated assault. They were also charged with participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony murder.