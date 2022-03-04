'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast - Find Out His Character

ABC TV

In the upcoming episodes of season 18 of the long-running medical drama, the Jesse Swanson of 'Pitch Perfect' mov series is scheduled to appear in a recurring role.

AceShowbiz - Skylar Astin is heading to the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. According to a new report, the "Pitch Perfect" actor has joined the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" in a recurring role in season 18.

The 34-year-old actor is set to play a character named Todd Eames, according to representatives from ABC. His character is described as someone who is "charming and handsome with a gentle soul." It's also said that "Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial."

Some fans wonder if he will be a potential love interest for OB-GYN resident Jo Wilson, who is played by Camilla Luddington. ABC reps, however, refuse the comment on the matter.

Astin's Eames is slated to first appear in episode 13 of season 18. Titled "Put the Squeeze on Me", it will air on March 24.

Last month, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed to TVLine that the season 18 finale will likely double as the ABC medical drama's 400th episode. "I actually think that the last episode of our season will be 400, if there are no further COVID delays and we don't end up dropping an episode," she shared. She later teased that the landmark hour will likely feature "a pretty big event."

Astin started his career as a musical theater actor, playing the role of Georg in "Spring Awakening". He later starred as Jesse in both "Pitch Perfect" and its sequel "Pitch Perfect 2" which also stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Adam Devine. His additional credits are "Graves", "Hot Air", "Wreck It Ralph", "Ground Floor Girl". His TV credits, meanwhile, included "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist".