Snoop Dogg Accuses Alleged Sexual Assault Victim of 'Extortion' While Seeking Dismissal of Lawsuit

In his motion, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper says that he believes the suit 'was a thinly veiled attempt to extort Defendant for money to stop Plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly.'

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is asking the court to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe prior to his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. In the motion, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper accused the alleged victim of "extortion."

In the paperwork obtained by Radar, the "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker's legal team said that the lawsuit filed by the woman was legally flawed in a variety of ways, including that it was filed years too late. The hip-hop star's lawyers also stressed that "her gambit will not succeed."

"Plaintiff's complaint, launched just days before defendant's Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort Defendant for money to stop Plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly," wrote Jennifer L. Keller of the law firm Keller/Anderle LLP. The attorney added, "But the fatal deficiencies in her complaint ensure her gambit will not succeed."

Snoop's attorneys also vehemently denied shocking accusations made by a model and dancer using the pseudonym Jane Doe. "Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff's story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened," the lawyers wrote, using the 50-year-old rapper's legal name. "He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her."

In the legal docs filed by Jane Doe, the woman claimed she saw the hip-hop star performing in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013. She then alleged that Bishop Don Juan, a longtime associate of Snoop, offered her a ride home after the event.

Insisting that she fell asleep in the car, the woman noted that she arrived at Bishop Don's house instead of hers. "Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop Don's] home," read the complaint.

Bishop Don then allegedly "pulled his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff's face." It's also unveiled that Bishop Don "repeatedly slammed his penis into Plaintiff's mouth" when she awoke at 4 A.M. She insisted that Bishop Don "discriminated against and harassed [her] because of [her] sex and gender."

The woman continued to say that she went to Snoop's studio, after being told by Bishop Don to go there "to see if he will make [her] the weather girl," but had stomach pain so she went to the bathroom. When she was in the toilet, Snoop allegedly walked in, "standing with his crotch in Plaintiff's face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet." She added that the rapper then forced oral sex on her.

Responding to the suit, Snoop wrote via Instagram, "Gold digger season is here." The "Straight Outta Compton" star added, "Be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And Keep ya circle small," adding a lawyer, bag of money and a police officer emoji.

Then in a statement to the press, Snoop's team said that the allegations "are simply meritless." The team further claimed, "They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme... to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show."