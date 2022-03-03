 
 

'Salute Your Shorts' Star Kirk Baily Dies at 59 From Cancer

The former Nickelodeon star, who was best known for his role as Kevin 'Ug' Lee on the '90s show 'Salute Your Shorts', dies after being diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago.

AceShowbiz - Actor Kirk Baily has passed away. The former Nickelodeon star, who was best known for his role as Kevin "Ug" Lee on the '90s show "Salute Your Shorts", died on Monday, February 28 after battling lung cancer. He was 59.

His family confirmed the devastating news to TMZ. The actor died six months after he was diagnosed with the disease. His friend reportedly took to social media on Wednesday, March 2 to announce his death.

Upon catching wind of the news, fans also expressed their condolences on social media. "RIP Kirk Baily. Let's all salute the greatest TV camp counselor of all time, Kevin 'Ug' Lee from Salute Your Shorts," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"RIP the great Kirk Baily aka UG from Salute Your Shorts. The coolest dimwit camp counseler ever," someone else added. Another griefing fan added, "Sad to hear of Kirk Baily's passing. 90s Nickelodeon fans will remember him as Ug from Salute Your Shorts. He was 59."

"Kirk Baily played camp counselor Ug on Salute Your Shorts, one of my favorite shows from my childhood. This is so sad. RIP," one other user wrote. Another comment read, "Kirk Baily, who I knew mostly as Ug from Salute Your Shorts, passed away. I loved this show as a kid. He was definitely one of the actors I appreciated on it. As a kid, his oddball and flawed character showed me adults aren't really perfect. RIP, Kirk."

Kirk started his career as a sound coordinator on the cult-classic film "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" in 1988. His also served as voice actors in several anime and video games, including "Condemned 2: Bloodshot". He was also credited for "additional voice" roles in films like "Hotel Transylvania", "Despicable Me 2" and "Frozen (2013)".

Most recently, Kirk lent his voice to 2021's "Night of the Animated Dead" and 2020's "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run". As for his TV credits, it includes guest acting roles including "Felicity", "Melrose Place", "Judging Amy", "Star Trek: Voyager" and "NYPD Blue".

