YouTuber Jeff Wittek Calls David Dobrik 'Fake Friend' After Severe Eye Surgery

In an episode of his 'Jeff FM' podcast, Wittek also calls his fellow YouTube personality 'a scumbag' following his near-fatal accident that broke his face and skull.

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - YouTube personality Jeff Wittek addressed his feud with David Dobrik. In an episode of his "Jeff FM" podcast, Jeff called Dobrik "a scumbag" following his near-fatal accident.

He also called Dobrik out for being "fake friends" with the other creator, whom he said did not text him after his most recent eye surgery. "I've been protecting this guy for so long and there's so much to this story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could've been blind," Wittek said on his podcast.

"I just want to f**king tell the truth finally. I gave this motherf**ker so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven't heard a peep," he explained. "The fact that he is a scumbag friend, a fake friend, now that the documentary is over doesn't give a f**k, doesn't text me, doesn't check in. The other reason: him saying now, flipping the script, saying, 'Oh, it was f**kin Jeff's idea. He's crazy.' Complete bulls**t."

Detailing an eye surgery that he had to undergo, Wittek said, "It was a gnarly surgery. They had to move my eyeball forward. There was about a 30 percent chance that I would have woken up blind from the surgery in that eye but fortunately, everything went great."

Wittek revealed that Dobrik agreed to pay one of his hospital bills but he didn't do it. "Our agreement was just cover the hospital bills. I don't care about anything else. I'm not coming after him for money I lost from not being able to work or anything like that," Wittek shared. "They didn't pay a f**king bill, I got an infraction on my credit now. I go to get a house and I can't get a loan."

"For those who think I'm trolling or I'm f**king crazy on Instagram, honestly I could give a f**k," he claimed, "because it's the best I've felt in a while getting all this s**t off my chest. It feels good to cut bad people out of your life."

Wittek first talked about the accident in a YouTube video titled "How I Broke My Face". He explained that he was trying to make a funny video with a group of vloggers. At one point, the group decided to place an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope.

Dobrik was the one driving the excavator when it was his turn to participate. "I just jumped out of a plane 20 times. What's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot-deep lake?" Jeff recalled back in April. "And yah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f**king rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people but this is where I made a mistake. I forgot the biggest f**king idiot I know was driving it."