'Law and Order: SVU' Actor Ned Eisenberg Died at 65 After Secret Battle With Cancer

The attorney Roger Kressler depicter on the drama series passed away after losing his battle with two types of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ned Eisenberg has passed away. According to his family, the actor portraying attorney Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" died after losing his private battle with cancer. He was 65 years old.

The actor died on Sunday, February 27 at his home in New York, according to his agents at Nicolosi & Co. His wife Patricia Dunnock Eisenberg also confirmed his death to TMZ, noting that the late artist "bravely fought" his cancer.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins, cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," Patricia told the outlet on Monday. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family." In addition to his wife, Ned is survived by the couple's son, Lino Eisenberg.

Upon learning of Ned's passing, his friend and former manager, Craig Dorfman, told PEOPLE that Ned "was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom [he] ever worked." Craig added, "He will be missed."

Also mourning his death were his loyal fans. "Oh no :( so sad, loved him in L&O. May his family finds comfort… :(," one person tweeted. A separate fan added, "Dang. Such sad news, we will miss him," while another wrote, "This one hurts. Rest in peace."

Ned, who was born and raised in New York City and studied acting at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, is best known for portraying defense lawyer James Granick on "Law & Order" (1997-2009) and defense lawyer Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1999-2019). He also recently played Detective Hauser on the 2021 HBO series "Mare of Easttown".

His other television work includes roles on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Blacklist", "Elementary", "Bull", "Madam Secretary", "White Collar", "Blue Bloods", "[r=The Sopranos]", "30 Rock", "The Good Wife" and more. As for his film resume, he starred in Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby", Oliver Stone's "World Trade Center", "Limitless", "Air America", "Flags of Our Fathers", "Last Man Standing", "Primary Colors" and "A Civil Action".

Ned also made a name for himself on the Broadway stage, with an early career role in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs". Then in 2000, he starred as Truffaldino in Julie Taymor's "The Green Bird".