 
 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Match Donations Up to $1M for Ukrainian Refugees

Aside from the 'Deadpool' actor and the 'Gossip Girl' alum, singer Pink makes use of her platform to encourage fans to help those affected by the conflict between two countries.

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are offering their helping hands to Ukrainian refugees. Following Russia's invasion of the country, the Hollywood power couple announced on social media that they will match donations up to $1 million for those who were forced to leave their home amid the conflict.

Ryan and Blake made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday, February 26. "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support," Ryan penned, attaching a link to the United Nations' refugee donation website.

In her own post, the former "Gossip Girl" star stated, @vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000. She further noted, "link in bio to donate."

"@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours," the 34-year-old actress continued explaining. "@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families."

Also encouraging fans to provide aid to Ukrainian people was Pink. Sharing a video from UNICEF on Instagram, the "Try" singer wrote, "Right now, UNICEF is working across eastern #Ukraine to scale up lifesaving programs for children. If you'd like to help, you can donate to @unicefusa - link in bio!"

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The attack has been widely condemned by the international community, especially the U.S. government. On Thursday, President Joe Biden revealed a new round of severe sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

"In today's actions, we've now sanctioned Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets. We've cut off Russia's largest bank, a bank that holds more than one-third of Russia's banking assets by itself. Cut it off the U.S. financial system," Joe Biden declared during his speech. "And today, we're also blocking four more major banks. That means every asset they have in America will be frozen."

