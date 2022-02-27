 
 

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

The 36-year-old emcee, whose real name is LePreston Porter, was reportedly found laying in a ditch next to an SUV after being shot in the neck on Friday, February 25.

AceShowbiz - Another rapper has fallen victim to gun violence. The hip-hop community is mourning the death of Memphis emcee Snootie Wild, who was killed after being shot in Houston.

The 36-year-old's death was announced on his Instagram account on Saturday, February 26. "Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life," so read the caption.

Snootie was allegedly shot in the neck on Friday. He was later found by authorities laying in a ditch next to an SUV. "It looks like he backed in there accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car," officer R. Willkens told ABC 13.

"They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off," the cop further explained. "Only one shot, actually."

Snootie, who was best known for his hit song "Yayo" featuring Yo Gotti, was then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. While doctors initially said it was a 50/50 chance he would be okay, unfortunately they couldn't save him.

Snootie's death arrived more than three months after fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in the city. Dolph was gunned down in the city. He was killed on November 17, 2021 while he was shopping in a cookie store for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

In January, it was reported that a third man believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of Young Dolph has been arrested. During a press conference, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said that Shundale Barnett has been charged with being an after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder. He is also facing charges for criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

The first suspect was Justin Johnson, who has been charged with first-degree murder and violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. The second one was Cornelius Smith who was taken into custody on December 9 in Southaven.

