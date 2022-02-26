Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Aquaman' actor and the 'Cosby Show' alum are reportedly giving their marriage another chance and their two teenage children couldn't be happier about it.

AceShowbiz - It's not over yet between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Just one month after announcing their split, the "Game of Thrones" alum has reportedly got back together with the Emmy Award-nominated actress.

The 42-year-old hunk has reportedly moved back in with the 54-year-old actress as they've decided to give their marriage another shot. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a pal told HollywoodLife. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The couple's decision obviously delighted their two teenage children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. They're reportedly "thrilled" that their parents are working to repair their marriage. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the source added.

Jason announced his separation from Lisa on January 12. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The "Aquaman" star continued, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The pair had been dating since 2005 before they officially tied the knot in 2017. The Hawaiian-born star once revealed that he began crushing on Lisa when he was just 8 years old after seeing her starring as Denise Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom "The Cosby Show". "Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved," the friend gushed.