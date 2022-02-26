 
 

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Aquaman' actor and the 'Cosby Show' alum are reportedly giving their marriage another chance and their two teenage children couldn't be happier about it.

  • Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - It's not over yet between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Just one month after announcing their split, the "Game of Thrones" alum has reportedly got back together with the Emmy Award-nominated actress.

The 42-year-old hunk has reportedly moved back in with the 54-year-old actress as they've decided to give their marriage another shot. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a pal told HollywoodLife. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other."

The couple's decision obviously delighted their two teenage children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. They're reportedly "thrilled" that their parents are working to repair their marriage. "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around," the source added.

  See also...

Jason announced his separation from Lisa on January 12. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The "Aquaman" star continued, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The pair had been dating since 2005 before they officially tied the knot in 2017. The Hawaiian-born star once revealed that he began crushing on Lisa when he was just 8 years old after seeing her starring as Denise Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom "The Cosby Show". "Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved," the friend gushed.

You can share this post!

D.A. States Evidence Supports Tory Lanez Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Praises Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Praises Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Ditches His Wedding Ring Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa Ditches His Wedding Ring Following Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After Almost 5 Years of Marriage: 'We Free Each Other'

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After Almost 5 Years of Marriage: 'We Free Each Other'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Spark Studio Bidding War With Movie Pitched on Twitter

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Spark Studio Bidding War With Movie Pitched on Twitter

Most Read
Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

Willow Smith Slammed Over 'Racist' Portrayal of Muslims in Her New Book

Willow Smith Slammed Over 'Racist' Portrayal of Muslims in Her New Book

DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him

DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive