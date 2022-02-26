Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Instagram Celebrity

While Scott has been spotted with a few beautiful women over the past couple of months, the 'KUWTK' alum is reportedly not planning to be in a serious relationship just yet.

AceShowbiz - Scott Disick was seen enjoying some time with his new lady Holly Scarfone. The 38-year-old reality TV personality and the "Too Hot to Handle" star was spotted going out and about on Thursday night, February 24.

In some photos that circulated online, the pair enjoyed the night at Nobu in Malibu. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum donned a monochromatic ensemble featuring black pants, sneakers and a black North Face puffer. He completed his look with a black baseball cap.

As for Holly, she looked a lot like Kylie Jenner not only for her facial features but her long raven tresses and her fashion sense. For the date night, the 23-year-old rocked a long, flowy beige dress which tied up at the cleavage. She finished off the look with a pair of low, pointed-toe black heels and a beige-colored Bottega Veneta handbag.

Scott has been spotted with a few beautiful women over the past couple of months. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian was seen spending a lot of time with Hana Cross ever since Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Scott wasn't planning to get into a serious relationship anytime soon. "He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen."

"If Scott does get into a serious relationship, his friends feel that it needs to be someone more his own age who is looking for the same things that he is looking for," the insider added. "He is not getting any younger and he needs to accept that."