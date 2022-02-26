 
 

Report: Kanye West Is Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Is Spotted Shopping Together

WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision
The 'Donda' artist, who is in the city for a performance of his latest album 'Donda 2', is also seen putting his hand behind his rumored new girlfriend while walking.

  • Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly is not planning to get himself away from anything related to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The "Donda" artist was seen taking Kim look-alike Chaney Jones out shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour.

For the Thursday, February 24 outing, Kanye opted for a hoodie, jeans and tall boots. The rapper, who was in the city for a performance of his latest album "Donda 2", was also seen putting his hand behind Chaney while walking.

As for Chaney, she donned a skintight, all-black ensemble for the shopping outing. She paired the look with sleek sneakers, a black handbag as well as oversized mirrored sunglasses. The style looked extremely similar to Kim's.

Chaney also carried a black Birkin bag. However, it remains to be seen if Ye bought it for her/. The sighting arrived after Ye split from his former fling Julia Fox. The "Uncut Gems" actress ended things with Ye earlier this month following his persistent attempts to get back together with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

Ye and Chaney, meanwhile, had been spotted together on multiple occasions. She was seen attending the rapper's "Donda 2" listening party in Los Angeles, California on February 7.

Meanwhile, Kim filed new court documents against Ye in their ongoing divorce this week. In the papers, filed on Wednesday, Kim claimed Kanye's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

In the docs, Kim also expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated. "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mother of four added.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," she said.

