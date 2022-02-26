Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Finalize Divorce Nearly Two Years After Separation

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, who split from her ex-husband after almost three years of marriage, reportedly chooses not to receive spousal support from him.

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are legally single again. Nearly two years after they called it quits, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro and the ex-hockey pro have finalized their divorce.

On Tuesday, February 22, the 33-year-old beauty filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution of marriage. "The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," so read the document.

The filing also showed Hough choosing to not receive spousal support from Laich. Their agreement is uncontested.

The exes announced their split back in May 2020 after almost three years of marriage. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they declared in a joint statement.

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," the two continued explaining. "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The younger sister of Derek Hough filed for divorce from the athlete in November 2020. In November the following year, she sparked romance rumors with model Charlie Wilson after being spotted locking lips with him.

As for Brooks, he seemingly moved on with Icelandic athlete Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir. Last August, the twosome was captured sharing a kiss in a live stream of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Brooks also showered Katrin lwith ove after the competition. Sharing a clip of his new flame on Instagram, he gushed, "This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined... So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here."