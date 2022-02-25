 
 

Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing Weeks After Son's Death of Apparent Suicide

Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing Weeks After Son's Death of Apparent Suicide
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kill Bill' actor looks disheveled when he's led from his home in handcuffs by police after an unnamed property owner attempted to make a citizen's arrest on the 64-year-old actor.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Madsen has landed himself in trouble with the law. The actor has been arrested for trespassing on a private property in Malibu, only weeks after mourning the loss of his son Hudson Madsen.

According to police, a local unnamed property owner attempted to make a citizen's arrest for trespassing and phoned authorities on Wednesday evening, February 23. Cops then responded to a "call for service" where they were told that the owner of the property wished to press charges against Michael.

The "Reservoir Dogs" actor was arrested on Wednesday night shortly after 9 P.M. PT at his Malibu home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff says, per DailyMail.com. In pictures obtained by the site, he looked disheveled as he was led from his home in handcuffs by an officer. He was escorted to West Hills Hospital and was seen leaving the hospital hours later. He was then transferred to the police station where he was booked just after midnight.

The photos show him with his hands restrained behind his back. He wore a Hawaiian shirt which was half buttoned, flashing his bare chest. He teamed it with a denim jacket, baggy jeans and brown shoes. He also sported a blue face mask which was pulled down to his chin.

  See also...

Michael was given a $500 citation for misdemeanor and released shortly before 7 A.M. on Thursday. Details of the incident are currently unknown.

His arrest comes just several weeks after his son Hudson Madsen died of suspected suicide. The 26-year-old was found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on the island of Oahu, Hawaii on January 23.

Two days later, the 64-year-old broke his silence on the tragedy in a statement to HollywoodLife.com. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers and their kind messages. Our family appreciates that," he began.

"We are all incredibly overwhelmed with grief and sadness and shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago said he was happy," Michael revealed his last interaction with his now-late son. He added, "My last text from him was 'I love you dad.' "

During their last exchange, Michael said he "didn't see any signs of depression." Finding it "so tragic and sad" that his son's now gone, the "Kill Bill" star opened up, "I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

You can share this post!

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Kanye West Spotted Shopping With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike as Kim Asks to Be Declared Single
Related Posts
Michael Madsen Says He Didn't See 'Signs of Depression' Before Son's Death of Apparent Suicide

Michael Madsen Says He Didn't See 'Signs of Depression' Before Son's Death of Apparent Suicide

Michael Madsen's Son and Quentin Tarantino's Godson Dead at 26 in Suspected Suicide

Michael Madsen's Son and Quentin Tarantino's Godson Dead at 26 in Suspected Suicide

Michael Madsen to Attend AA Meetings While Out on Bail for DUI Arrest

Michael Madsen to Attend AA Meetings While Out on Bail for DUI Arrest

Michael Madsen Looking at Jail Time After Official DUI Charges

Michael Madsen Looking at Jail Time After Official DUI Charges

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery