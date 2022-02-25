Michael Madsen Arrested for Trespassing Weeks After Son's Death of Apparent Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kill Bill' actor looks disheveled when he's led from his home in handcuffs by police after an unnamed property owner attempted to make a citizen's arrest on the 64-year-old actor.

AceShowbiz - Michael Madsen has landed himself in trouble with the law. The actor has been arrested for trespassing on a private property in Malibu, only weeks after mourning the loss of his son Hudson Madsen.

According to police, a local unnamed property owner attempted to make a citizen's arrest for trespassing and phoned authorities on Wednesday evening, February 23. Cops then responded to a "call for service" where they were told that the owner of the property wished to press charges against Michael.

The "Reservoir Dogs" actor was arrested on Wednesday night shortly after 9 P.M. PT at his Malibu home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff says, per DailyMail.com. In pictures obtained by the site, he looked disheveled as he was led from his home in handcuffs by an officer. He was escorted to West Hills Hospital and was seen leaving the hospital hours later. He was then transferred to the police station where he was booked just after midnight.

The photos show him with his hands restrained behind his back. He wore a Hawaiian shirt which was half buttoned, flashing his bare chest. He teamed it with a denim jacket, baggy jeans and brown shoes. He also sported a blue face mask which was pulled down to his chin.

Michael was given a $500 citation for misdemeanor and released shortly before 7 A.M. on Thursday. Details of the incident are currently unknown.

His arrest comes just several weeks after his son Hudson Madsen died of suspected suicide. The 26-year-old was found dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on the island of Oahu, Hawaii on January 23.

Two days later, the 64-year-old broke his silence on the tragedy in a statement to HollywoodLife.com. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers and their kind messages. Our family appreciates that," he began.

"We are all incredibly overwhelmed with grief and sadness and shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago said he was happy," Michael revealed his last interaction with his now-late son. He added, "My last text from him was 'I love you dad.' "

During their last exchange, Michael said he "didn't see any signs of depression." Finding it "so tragic and sad" that his son's now gone, the "Kill Bill" star opened up, "I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."