Angelina Jolie Hints She's 'Recovering' After Brad Pitt Sued Her for 'Secretly' Selling Winery Share

In a note accompanying a photo of her smiling from ear to ear, the 'Maleficent' actress says that her 'soul is recovering' days after being sued by her ex-husband over a French winery they co-owned.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie seemingly needs a reset after her ex-husband Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against her for "secretly" selling her share of a jointly owned winery. Days after being sued, the "Eternals" star said that she's "recovering."

On Thursday, February 24, the "Maleficent" actress took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos that were taken in Cambodia. In the first slide, she could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she stared down and placed her palm over her chest. In the caption, she told her fans and followers that her "soul is recovering."

"A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering," Angelina wrote in the note accompanying the photo that saw her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh sitting cross-legged on a chair. The 46-year-old actress continued, "This has always been a special country for me and our family."

Her post also included a picture of herself during a meeting with men in both business and military attire. She explained the image in the caption, "Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation." She went on to give more details as saying, "I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes."

Her social media post came after her ex-husband Brad filed court documents against her as she allegedly sold her interest in Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together in 2008, without his consent. The "Ad Astra" actor also found out that she sold her interests to a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler.

Brad, who claimed that he invested his time and money over the years in the winery, insisted the new co-owner wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery. The 58-year-old actor further stated in the legal papers that though Angelina plunked down 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price, he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn't involved that much in the business.

Currently, Brad is seeking an unspecified amount of damages. Not stopping there, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is also asking for the courts to declare that her sale of Nouvel, the company that owned her shares of Miraval, is null and void.

