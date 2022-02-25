Kanye West Spotted Shopping With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike as Kim Asks to Be Declared Single

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Follow God' rapper steps out with his rumored new girlfriend Chaney Jones to stop by a Balenciaga store at Miami's Bal Harbour before picking up lunch.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West didn't have time to dwell on the end of his fling with Julia Fox. Shortly after calling it quits with the actress, the rapper has been fuelling romance rumors with Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, February 24, the "Donda" artist was photographed together with his rumored new girlfriend. They were seen walking side-by-side as they strolled through the Bal Harbour shops in Miami.

They reportedly stopped by a Balenciaga store for some retail therapy before picking up lunch. The 44-year-old was seen putting a protective arm around his love interest's shoulder while he was busy on the phone.

During the outing, Ye dressed for comfort in a blue Boston Fire Dept. hooded sweatshirt and his signature jeans with a pair of knee-high rubber boots. Chaney, meanwhile, copied Kim's style in a black tank top with a low neckline and black skintight leggings. She wore stylish mirrored sunglasses and carried a black leather Hermes purse in one hand while wearing what appeared to be black Yeezy trainers.

The pair's outing comes as Kim filed new court documents in response to the rapper's rejection to her request to legally restore her status to single. In the filing obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old tells the judge she's asked Kanye to keep their divorce private, "but he has not done so." She goes on claiming, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives," Kim says. She adds that Kanye's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

The documents go on to read, "Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over. Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress."

"Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children," the docs state.