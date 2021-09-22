 
 

Robin Roberts Talks About Having Second 'Chance' After Rare Bone Marrow Disorder

In a new interview, the 'Good Morning America' anchor reveals that her doctor told her she only had 'a year or two to live' if she didn't have a successful transplant.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Roberts is taking a walk down memory lane while appearing on "Rachael Ray Show". During the conversation, the "Good Morning America" host recalled getting a second "chance" at life after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome nine years ago.

"My doctor told me I had a year or two to live if I didn't have a successful transplant," the 60-year-old news anchor told Rachael Ray during the Wednesday, September 22 episode of the talk show. "My other siblings were not a match. My doctors had already told me there was not anybody on the list that matched me. It came down to my sister Sally-Ann."

Robin continued explaining, "When they came back -- and they had to do repeated tests to get to the certain level -- and they said, 'Yes, she's a match.' " The "Jeopardy!" guest host shared, "And I cannot tell you, you just exhale, and you're like, 'I got a chance.' "

"I remember calling my sister because then I had to say to her, 'You are a match. Do you want to go through with this,' " Robin went on saying. "Because sometimes, people will put themselves on the list and say they want to be a donor, and then it gets to that point and they have second thoughts." She added, "And my sister said, 'Not only is this something I want to do, I feel I was born to be [your donor].' "

Prior to the candid conversation, Robin celebrated the ninth anniversary of her life-saving procedure. On Monday, the broadcaster turned to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself holding up nine fingers as her dog sat in her lap.

"Quiet dinner at home w/ [my] sweet [girlfriend] Amber [Laign] & @lil_man_lukas to mark 9 years since my bone marrow transplant," she captioned the post. She then noted, "Everybody's got something. And I'm hopeful to be a reminder that this too shall pass." She also included a hashtag that read, "#lightlovepowerpresence."

