Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is also accused by social media users of photoshopping her nude photo to allegedly make her legs look longer.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has landed in hot water for her privilege. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was dragged by social media critics for going against Instagram community guidelines as she bared her breasts in a new post.

On Thursday, February 24, the 26-year-old supermodel broke the internet shortly after she posted a series of snapshots from i-D Magazine's photoshoot. In the third slide of her post, she could be seen posing completely nude.

Upon learning of her post, many social media critics blasted her for going against Instagram community guidelines which have resulted in many less revealing posts being taken down. "Me writing a bad word instagram:your acc has been banned meanwhile Kendall..," wrote one person in the comment section of the reality star's post that's still up.

"Glad you're able to post nudes on IG, when thousands of other women get deleted daily for posting things that aren't even this naked," a separate critic quipped. "Keep up the good work, maybe they will let everyone post nudes now. Oh, it doesn't work that way. Sucks for us I guess."

A separate person commented, "You're literally completely naked. How are you even allowed to post this?" In the meantime, a fourth called Instagram out, "@instagram are you guys gonna take this down or flag her account too? Ridiculous when boudoir pages aren't allowed the same opportunity and lose their following/account over posting THE SAME THING. [middle finger emoji] stay equal and across the board celebrity or not, this is ridiculous."

Meanwhile, others noticed something odd about Kendall's leg and accused the model of photoshopping her picture. "Anyone notice her leg In the third photo????" one person asked, which prompted another Instagram user to reply, "Right it's so f**king damn long [laughing on the floor emoji]."

"I was searching for someone else who saw it! Too much edit wtf?! They made her leg like twice the length. Looks weird," someone else chimed in. A different Instagram user added, "Yes it looks weird. Why do these girls post pics especially nude ones when they are so doctored up? Either the pics look weird or it doesn't look like them. Why post fake pics?"

A few months prior to Kendall's NSFW photo, Instagram took down Madonna's nipple-baring photos. At the time, the "Material Girl" hitmaker didn't waste her time to hit out at the photo-sharing app over its stance on female nudity.

"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification," the 63-year-old explained in the caption accompanying the saucy pictures she reshared on November 25. She added, "The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed."

Madonna went on to say that it's "still astounding" to her that "we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple." The singer continued, "As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized."

"The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can't a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!!" Madonna continued fuming. The "Vogue" singer went on to ask, "What about a woman's a** which is never censored anywhere?"