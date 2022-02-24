DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him

Instagram Celebrity

Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K brings up the allegations when she tries to defend Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter amid her feud with Akademiks and Tory Lanez.

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks urged Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K to mind her own business. The social media personality recently put the blogger on blast for bringing up a woman's "drugging and raping" accusations against him.

Tasha made the allegation when defending Megan Thee Stallion amid her feud with Akademiks and Tory Lanez. "DJ Alvin, Lying & Hiding from the dead rappers he reported on," Tasha wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, February 23.

"The coming to collect! Now watch your mouth & your back fat Albert! Chi-town owe you several. You snitch for pay!" Tasha went on noting. "Leave that woman alone and worry about these chics in my dm talking about the drugging and raping sir!"

Upon learning of Tasha's tweet, Akademiks clowned her for losing her legal battle with Cardi B in their libel case. "YOU BALD HEADED BIRD. PAY CARDI B u SCALLY WAG. U DONE LIED AND GOT EXPOSED. WE NEED THE $4 MILLION THAT ME, CARDI B, OFFSET AND BABY KULTURE CAN THROW IT IN THE STRIP CLUB. YES IM THE BILL COLLECTOR. YOU LIEDDDDDDDDDDDDD *funk flex voice," he raged.

The back-and-forth arrived after Akademiks weighed in on Tory and Megan's shooting case. He claimed that no DNA evidence was found on the weapon allegedly used by the Canadian rapper to shoot the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker back in July 2020.

The Grammy-winning artist later fired back at the YouTuber. She argued, "Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet? Yall tryna win a social media campaign, this is my real life! Yall tryna get retweets spreading false narratives! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?"

Insisting that he "saw" the court documents himself, Akademiks slammed Megan for making people question his revelation. "What the f**k is you talking about?! This should be little, Meg!" he fumed during his Twitch live streaming. Elsewhere during the live session, he said that the female rapper "doesn't deserve those f**kin awards [she] got."