Fans Raves Over Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Recreating 'Spider-Man' Meme

Sony Pictures Movie

In order to promote the home release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Sony and Marvel release an image of the 'Spider-Man' actors in their Spidey suits pointing at each other.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sony and Marvel are treating "Spider-Man" fans to a special image. To promote the upcoming home release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home", the company released an image of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating the infamous "Spider-Man" meme.

On Wednesday, February 23, Sony and Marvel posted a photo that saw the three unmasked actors in their respective Spidey suits, standing in a circle and pointing at one another. "And now, for the moment we've all been waiting for…," Sony captioned the image. "#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: link in bio."

In the meantime, Marvel captioned the recreated iconic meme, "Of course, we got THE meme." The entertainment company added, "#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: sonypictures.com/movies/spidermannowayhome."

The actors also posted the photo on their Instagram pages. Tom, who once admitted that he developed anxiety prior to meeting his fellow Spider-Man depicters, captioned his post with a slew of smirking face emojis. Andrew added some pointing fingers and spider emojis in his post's caption, while Tobey left his post captionless.

Upon noticing the iconic meme being recreated by the "Spider-Man" actors, fans couldn't help but gush over the picture. "This is everything I ever hoped for and better," one fan said with another exclaiming, "DAMNNN!!!! FINALLY [fire emoji]."

"CAN WE GET A POSTER WITH THE 3 PLEASE????" a separate fan asked Sony. "ICONIC omggg," someone else chimed in, while a die-hard fan commented, "OH MY GOD MY LIFE IS COMPLETE I WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS YESSSS."

Another person applauded Sony and Marvel as saying, "Y'all really did it. Good job!!" adding clapping hands and laughing emoji. A separate Instagram user praised, "This is why marvel is the best at what they do. FAN SERVICE."

The original meme is based on an image from the 1960s "Spider-Man" cartoon's season 1 episode "Double Identity". In it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero comes face-to-face with some wall-crawler copycats.