Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

The 'What'Chu Like' femcee and the entrepreneur exchange wedding vows nearly one month after they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Da Brat. On Tuesday, February 22, the So So Def icon tied the knot with "twin flame" Judy Dupart in a private wedding ceremony held in Fairburn, Georgia.

The 47-year-old, born Shawntae Harris, broke the happy news in an interview with PEOPLE. "Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," she gushed. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."

On her big day, Da Brat was escorted down the aisle by Jermaine Dupri. Judy, meanwhile, had her brother Damon walke her. Among the guests were Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Rickey Smiley.

Judy revealed that she and her now-wife chose the wedding date on purpose. "We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Judy shared.

"It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship," the 40-year-old bride added. "It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."

Speaking about the marriage was also Da Brat, who raved, "We're already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it." The female rapper continued, "But she wasn't ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn't letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we're a union. It's a milestone because, in the '90s, things like this couldn't happen."

On Wednesday, Da Brat and Judy unleashed their wedding photos on Instagram. Alongside the pictures, they penned, "Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart. Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH."

This arrived nearly one month after the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together. Sharing PDA-filled pictures on Instagram, the pair declared, "We are EXTENDING the family."