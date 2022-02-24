 
 

Emma Roberts Gives Garrett Hedlund 'Multiple Ultimatums' Prior to Splitting

Emma Roberts Gives Garrett Hedlund 'Multiple Ultimatums' Prior to Splitting
The former couple, who sharesa child together, was first linked in March 2019 following the 'Scream Queens' alum's breakup from on-and-off fiance Evan Peters.

AceShowbiz - More details about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's shocking split are here. According to a source, the "American Horror Story" actress gave Garrett "multiple ultimatums" before deciding to split amicably.

The 31-year-old actress "gave him multiple ultimatums" before pulling the plug on their romance earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly. "They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup."

The insider added, "Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship. When he's sober, he's a great guy and they've been handling co-parenting very well." The source added that Garrett "has been battling addiction [issues] for years."

Emma and Garrett reportedly called it quits last month after nearly three years together. Shortly before calling it quits, the pair listed their house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for nearly $2 million.

The pair were first linked in March 2019 following the "Scream Queens" alum's breakup from on-and-off fiance Evan Peters. "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," a source said at the time.

The then-couple was relatively private when it came to their relationship. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment," Emma reflected on becoming famous at such a young age in an interview with Cosmopolitan in May 2019.

"Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing, and no one knows the real story. That's hard," she explained. "I know what's true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love."

