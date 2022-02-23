Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

WENN/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Rumor that the British monarch has died after she tested positive for COVID-19 has been denied, but it is claimed that the 96-year-old royal is in 'bad shape.'

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II is still alive despite report to the contrary. Rumor emerged that the British monarch has passed away after she tested positive for COVID-19, but the news has since been denied.

The report that the queen has died made its round on Twitter on Tuesday, February 22 after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders informed them the 95-year-old had lost her life. "Sources close to the Royal kingdom notified us exclusively that #QueenElizabeth has passed away," the news outlet said. "She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead. Story developing."

However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords, said the report about the queen's death was "false." Royal correspondent Omid Scobie also shot down her death rumor, posting on Twitter, "No, that (now trending) rumor that started on Instagram is not true."

Radar Online also denied that the queen has passed away, but claims that she is in "bad shape." Thus, the royal family is reportedly "making final plans" as the family "is getting ready for the worst." So-called insiders tell the site, "They desperately don't want her to end like this."

The Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, February 20 that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID and experienced "mild cold-like symptoms." They said in a statement, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid."

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the statement continued to read. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Her COVID diagnosis arrived ten days after her son Prince Charles tested positive for the virus. His wife Camilla was also diagnosed with coronavirus four days later, on February 14.