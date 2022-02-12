Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has finally unveiled the name of her second child with Travis Scott (II), only to be mocked by social media users. The reality TV star has been trolled online after she announced the moniker of her new little bundle of joy.

On Friday, February 11, the 24-year-old mother of two casually dropped the news via her Instagram page. She made the announcement with a sweet tribute on her Story, simply writing the baby's name, "Wolf Webster," and adding a heart emoji on a plain black background.

After learning of Kylie's baby's name, fans didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment at the makeup mogul's choice. "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting," one fan commented. Another hoping for a better name wrote, "she had 9 months to think."

"Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie… ," a third user reacted. Another criticized the name choice, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

"No way Kylie Jenner just named her baby WolfWebster," a fifth was left in disbelief. Another added, "I don't judge a single baby name but I would not be pregnant for 9 months to name my baby wolf webster."

A baffled fan wrote, "Wolf Webster???? Kylie wtf," while someone else enthused, "Maybe she is an x-men fan."

There were a few who thought that Wolf Webster is not the baby's real name. "I'm pretty sure these aren't these kids real name. These are just names given to the public to conceal their real identification," one suspected. Another similarly guessed as saying, "I honestly believe these are just stage names so that their real names aren't compromised."

Kylie announced she had welcomed her baby No. 2 with Travis on Sunday, February 6. Along with a black-and-white picture of the infant's hand, she wrote the baby's birth date, "2/2/22." Her second child arrived one day after the couple's first child Stormi's birthday.