 
 

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Ending people's speculation of her newborn baby's moniker by announcing that her son is called Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul is trolled for picking out the unexpected name.

  • Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has finally unveiled the name of her second child with Travis Scott (II), only to be mocked by social media users. The reality TV star has been trolled online after she announced the moniker of her new little bundle of joy.

On Friday, February 11, the 24-year-old mother of two casually dropped the news via her Instagram page. She made the announcement with a sweet tribute on her Story, simply writing the baby's name, "Wolf Webster," and adding a heart emoji on a plain black background.

After learning of Kylie's baby's name, fans didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment at the makeup mogul's choice. "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting," one fan commented. Another hoping for a better name wrote, "she had 9 months to think."

"Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie… ," a third user reacted. Another criticized the name choice, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

  See also...

"No way Kylie Jenner just named her baby WolfWebster," a fifth was left in disbelief. Another added, "I don't judge a single baby name but I would not be pregnant for 9 months to name my baby wolf webster."

A baffled fan wrote, "Wolf Webster???? Kylie wtf," while someone else enthused, "Maybe she is an x-men fan."

There were a few who thought that Wolf Webster is not the baby's real name. "I'm pretty sure these aren't these kids real name. These are just names given to the public to conceal their real identification," one suspected. Another similarly guessed as saying, "I honestly believe these are just stage names so that their real names aren't compromised."

Kylie announced she had welcomed her baby No. 2 with Travis on Sunday, February 6. Along with a black-and-white picture of the infant's hand, she wrote the baby's birth date, "2/2/22." Her second child arrived one day after the couple's first child Stormi's birthday.

You can share this post!

Larsa Pippen Details the 'Demise' of Her Relationship With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Not Living Together Despite Welcoming Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Not Living Together Despite Welcoming Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: It's a Boy!

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: It's a Boy!

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Her and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi's 4th Birthday

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Her and Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi's 4th Birthday

Kylie Jenner's Fan Booked for Burglary at Neighbor's Home a Month After Violating Restraining Order

Kylie Jenner's Fan Booked for Burglary at Neighbor's Home a Month After Violating Restraining Order

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby