The Weeknd Spotted Enjoying Dinner Date With Ex Bella Hadid's Former Best Friend Simi Khadra

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has continued to fuel rumors that he is currently dating his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's former best friend Simi Khadra. The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker, who has been rumored to be dating Simi since April last year, was spotted enjoying a dinner date with her.

On Wednesday evening, February 2, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning musician was photographed walking out of the fancy hotel Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair appeared to have enjoyed a meal together.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, appeared busy in the snaps as he talked on the phone. The "Sacrifice" crooner was captured wearing a black coat and matching face mask.

In the meantime, Simi followed him closely from behind. Simi, who is a part of a DJ act with her sister Haze Khadra, wore black jacket and white trousers. She went maskless and let her long straight hair loose.

Last April, rumors circulated that the two were dating, which reportedly prompted Bella to unfollow both of them on social media. However, the rumored couple has not been photographed together until recently. In addition, Simi was spotted at The Weeknd's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.

Prior to his sighting with Simi, The Weeknd, who was in a long on-again, off-again relationship with Bella since April 2015 until August 2019, sparked dating rumors with Angelina Jolie. The Weeknd and Angelina were first linked romantically in July 2021 after they were caught enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. In September, they were spotted walking side-by-side as they left an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi.

More recently, The Weeknd appeared to further fuel romance rumors between him and Angelina Jolie after he released a new song called "Here We Go...Again" featuring Tyler, the Creator. On January 7, the crooner released the track, which caught people's attention after they noticed a lyric that seemingly refers to the "Eternals" actress.

"And my new girl, she a movie star/ My new girl, she a movie star/ I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," the Canadian crooner sings. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."