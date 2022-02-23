'Family Reunion' Actress Jaida Benjamin Found Safe and Unharmed After Going Missing in Los Angeles

Facebook Celebrity

The Kelly depicter on the Netflix series is currently 'resting and being evaluated for treatment' at a hospital after being found safe and unharmed following her disappearance.

AceShowbiz - Jaida Benjamin is no longer missing. The actress portraying Kelly on "Family Reunion" has been found safe and unharmed on Tuesday, February 22 after she was reported missing in Los Angeles.

The actress' mom JoCinda Benjamin took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to announce the relieving news. "We are happy to announce that our beloved Jaida Benjamin was found safe and unharmed around 2:30 am," she wrote. "As she is currently resting and under medical evaluation, we ask for privacy as the family heals and surrounds Jaida with the love and support she needs."

JoCinda went on to thank everyone for their support as saying, "We thank you all for your tremendous support and coverage as we searched for her. Your outpouring love to help bring her home safely is appreciated beyond words of expression." She added, "We hope that communities will continue to support families that are missing their children, especially the young brown children that go missing daily."

In a statement to the New York Post, JoCinda admitted, "We didn't get any sleep at all. My phone is ringing off the hook. I barely got two hours sleep." She continued to say, "But I'm relieved at the same time."

"She was located last night at 2:30 a.m. We are overjoyed and relieved! The stress has been out of this world," JoCinda detailed. "I wouldn't wish this amount of anguish on any parent or loved one. The country needs to do its due diligence to take better care of those battling mental illness. There's too much red tape to go through just to get immediate assistance and support."

JoCinda went on to stress that Jaida, who has reportedly been diagnosed as bipolar, is currently "resting and being evaluated for treatment" at a hospital. The mom of the "Life of a King" actress added that there was no known date for when she might be able to return there.

Jaida was reported missing after being seen last on February 19 around 6:30 P.M. on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the 27-year-old actress was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and locs in her hair.

Jaida's disappearance happened just weeks after she and her mother JoCinda announced that they would be taking a "hiatus" from the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, JoCinda wrote in an Instagram post, "In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry."

"Momager On-Set [JoCinda's company] will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited," JoCinda continued. "We truly appreciate everyone's love & support over the years and ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time."