Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age Singer Mark Lanegan Dies at 57, Tributes Pour In

Fellow musicians like Iggy Pop and John Cale of the Velvet Underground take to Twitter to pay their tribute after it's reported that the grunge innovator passed away on Tuesday morning, February 22.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Beloved" grunge music icon Mark Lanegan has passed away. The lead singer for Screaming Trees, who was also known as a member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, died on Tuesday morning, February 22 at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57.

The sad news was announced on his Twitter page. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," read the post. It called the latest artist "a beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician."

No cause of death is given as of press time as the tweet continued to read, "No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy." A rep for Mark also confirmed his passing.

Following the news, tributes poured in on social media. Iggy Pop tweeted, "Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop." John Cale of the Velvet Underground posted on Twitter, "Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end."

Peter Hook, co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, remembered Mark as a "lovely man" who "led a wild life that some of us could only dream of." He added, "He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever."

KEXP, a public radio station in Seattle that has long championed alternative artists, called the late singer "a rare talent, a true vision and a dear friend of the station." The band Garbage praised Mark's unique talents. "A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon," the band said in a tweet.