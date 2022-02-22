'Family Reunion' Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in L.A. After Hinting at Her Hiatus Plan

Facebook Celebrity

Family and friends are asking for help to find the actress portraying Kelly on the Netflix series who was last seen on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City on February 19.

AceShowbiz - Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing in Los Angeles. According to her family, the actress portraying Kelly on "Family Reunion" was last seen on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City on Saturday, February 19.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the 27-year-old actress was last seen on Saturday around 6:30 P.M. The artist, who is five foot three inches tall and weighs 115lbs, was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and locs in her hair. The authorities currently suspect there is no foul play involved.

Jaida's family told the cops that they have been unable to contact her since she was last seen. Her mom JoCinda Benjamin also took to her Instagram account to ask for the public's help in locating her daughter. "Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe," she wrote along with a photo of the actress.

"The Walking Dead" actor Vincent Ward also reposted the appeal on his own page. He captioned his post, "Yooo if you're in Los Angeles and you see this young lady please call the number.. 310-402-9194 or 704-454-8423."

"Jaida has played my daughter and I've worked with her a number of times.. California friends and family, PLEASE SHARE!" Vincent continued. He went on to note, "She's Bipolar + SchizophrenicSczephrenic...Thank you."

Jaida's disappearance happened just weeks after she and her mom JoCinda announced that they would be taking a "hiatus" from the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, JoCinda wrote in an Instagram post, "In light of the recent tragic news of multiple suicides, combined with our own mental health concerns, Jaida and I have decided to take a much needed hiatus from the entertainment industry."

"Momager On-Set will continue to provide consulting and permit support, however, guardian and transportation service will be limited," JoCinda continued. "We truly appreciate everyone's love & support over the years and ask for prayers and positive thoughts during this challenging time."

Jaida moved to Los Angeles from Charlotte, North Carolina and began her career as a dancer before booking roles on various Disney Channel shows. The "Life of a King" actress eventually landed starring roles in films like "Devilreaux", "Christmas with My Ex" and "Christmas Everlasting". In the meantime, her mom JoCinda is the founder of Momager On-Set, a company that helps parents manage child actors' busy schedules.