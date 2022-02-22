Quinton Aaron Details How He Lost 100 Lbs Within a Few Months

Instagram Celebrity

The actor, who is known for his portrayal of Michael Oher in 'The Blind Side', reveals he used to binge eat and get addicted to chocolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Quinton Aaron has sucessfully dropped a whopping 100 pounds. The actor, who is known for his portrayal of Michael Oher in "The Blind Side", detailed in a new interview how he shed that amount of weight within just a few months.

When speaking to TMZ, the 37-year-old star first revealed that he gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was binge eating at home and developing addiciton to chocolate.

Quinton divulged that he ate 2 jumbo-sized KitKat packs and 2 Reese's packs in the morning and chocolate dessert after his meal. He also ate a lot of bread, sometimes 2 big sandwiches at once.

On what motivated him to lose weight, Quinton said he has long standing professional goals, including working on his production company and music career. "I used the new year as a way to get a new me," the "Rock, Paper, Scissors" actor told the outlet.

Quinto began his weight loss journey by cutting candy bars and bread from his diet. He eats salads for lunch and sticking to a keto diet along with fasting. Aside from walking, he does stretching exercises. The actor has since gone from weighing 559 pounds to 462.

Quinton's transformation arrived more than two years after he was hospitalized due to a serious upper respiratory infection. "I'm gonna be good, a couple of health issues just popped up on my radar and I'm currently in hospital, but everything is all good, nothing to worry about...," he said in an Instagram video at that time. "I will be back 100 per cent."

Quinton later disclosed his diagnosis to TMZ. "I thought it was a regular cold but I couldn't shake it...," he pointed out. "But then they (medics) ran some tests, did some blood work, and they told me that I had an upper respiratory infection and that my bronchitis had flared up again."