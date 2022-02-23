Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Instagram Celebrity

The new DNA evidence presented one month before the trial allegedly proves that the 'Murder on My Mind' hitmaker pulled the trigger and killed his two friends from the seat in the car.

AceShowbiz - Prosecutors are gunning for the harshest sentence for YNW Melly. According to a new report, the Feds have filed new evidence that proves the rapper was the one who pulled the trigger and killed his two friends while riding with them in a vehicle.

In his recent YouTube video, DJ Akademiks discussed the 66-page document that prosecutors have submitted. The document reportedly includes DNA evidence that proves the gunshots were fired from the "Mixed Personalities" rhymer's seat in the car, using cell phone tower records proving the rapper was in the area where the shooting took place.

Additionally, ballistics reports show that all of the shots that were fired came from Melly's position in the car and surveillance footage allegedly shows the 22-year-old getting into the vehicle at the seat where the shots were allegedly fired from.

The DNA evidence allegedly further proves that Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, and his co-accuser YNW Bortlen used an alibi to explain their whereabouts after the shooting took place.

Police had earlier claimed that Melly and Bortlen staged a drive-by shooting to cover the murders. Meanwhile, the new evidence shows that the supposed drive-by shooting was done by Melly, who shot up the car with the same gun used to kill the two victims after the fact.

Melly's legal team has not responded to the DNA evidence submitted, but given that it was presented just one month before the trial begins, it's likely that the case will be postponed to allow the rapper's legal team to prepare a proper defense against the prosecution.

Prosecutors are looking to give the "Murder on My Mind" emcee death penalty. They say Melly is a "heartless and ruthless" individual who killed his two friends in cold blood.