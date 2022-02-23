Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

Celebrity

Brooke Brinson and her husband Thayer Wiederhorn are erasing their presence online after their home was raided in December as part of investigation of her father-in-law for fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Richards' daughter Brooke Wiederhorn is stepping away from social media amid fraud allegations against her husband's family. Brooke Brinson and her husband Thayer Wiederhorn have deleted their Instagram accounts amid the ongoing investigation.

It's unclear if there's any evidence that can be used against the Wiederhorns in their social media posts, but they made the moves after news broke that the Feds raided Brooke and Thayer's house in December.

Brooke is married to Thayer, whose father Andrew Wiederhorn is chief executive of the family company that owns Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains. Her in-law is being investigated by the feds for alleged fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

According to the Los Angeles Times which first published the story, Brooke herself is not named in court documents. During the raid, agents reportedly left with "phones, digital storage devices, tax documents and other records from the couple's residence."

In an FBI affidavit written in November, an agent accused Andrew of having devised and executed a "fraudulent scheme" that helped him avoid paying taxes while receiving "millions of dollars in sham loans" through his various businesses. Andrew is accused of routing company money through his son's PayPayl account to generate millions of American Express rewards points.

The documents further list the family's alleged lavish expenses including $183k at a London jeweler, $100k to a divorce attorney and $150k on a down payment for a Rolls-Royce.

A lawyer for Andrew has denied the accusations. "Mr. Wiederhorn categorically denies these allegations and at the appropriate time we will demonstrate that the government has its facts wrong," the lawyer stated.

He added, "These loans were completely legitimate and were independently reviewed and approved. In addition, Mr. Wiederhorn's tax returns were prepared and approved by independent tax professionals and he has been making payments under a plan approved by the IRS."