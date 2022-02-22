Coi Leray Posts About Sun 'Will Shine' Again After Hinting at Hurtful Pressa Split

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to social media, the 'No More Parties' hitmaker shares a quote about a 'goddess living in the flesh' who 'always gonna win' after saying 'no more relationships.'

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has opened up more about her feelings after hinting at her breakup from Pressa on social media. The "No More Parties" hitmaker shared a quote about the sun that "will shine" again shortly after she said that she's hurt by the split.

The 24-year-old hip-hop artist took to her Twitter account on Monday, February 21 to share some wise words about staying strong "no matter what happens." She wrote, "Your a goddess living in the flesh & your mind and far beyond our generation. You a super star & no matter what happens your always gonna win and wen things seem down or the energy down, like you said the sun will shine avians again & again."

Coi posted the quotes just days after she hinted at Pressa split. On February 19, the "Anxiety" raptress wrote, "No More Relationships." In a separate post, she expressed her feelings, saying, "Every time I turn my head it's some evil s**t going on."

The "TWINNEM" raptress also wrote, "The devil wants to win the battle so bad. Silly little f**ker. Never let him win. Idc how bad I'm hurting." She further insisted that "you'll never get the best of me."

Coi Leray expresses her true feelings after hinting that she and Pressa broke up.

In a separate Twitter post, Coi told her fans that it's okay to be alone. "Success can be lonely and that's okay," she wrote. Hours later, she said that she's meditating with @SaucySantana_'s music. "Yep. Breath in and out while I shake this lil a**. I'm meditating. leave me be," she penned.

Coi also thanked her fans, family and friends for their "love and kind words." She wrote, "Thank you for all the love and kind words from my family, friends, and Trendsetters. One of the biggest moments in my life is about to happen and just having y'all support means everything to me. Take it one day at a time and keep your eyes on that prize. Always."

Aside from expressing her feelings post-breakup, Coi hinted that she'll be turning her heartbreak into new music. When a fan asked her, "Make this a song Pls <3," she simply replied, "done," unofficially confirming that new music will be on the way.

Coi Leray told her fans that she took time to heal after Pressa split.

Coi's new music subtle announcement came less than a week after she admitted to feeling "brain dead" in a since-deleted hiatus message. On February 15, the "Better Things" artist said, "To all my trendsetters, I'm sorry I let you down. I don't have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I'm brain dead. I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don't know when I'll be back but I don't even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi."