 
 

Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message

Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message
Instagram
Music

The 'No More Parties' hitmaker leaves her fans concerned after revealing that she doesn't know when she'll be back as she says she doesn't have 'it' in her 'to keep pushing.'

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has hinted that she is taking a break from her music career. The "No More Parties" femcee left her fans and followers concerned after she admitted she is "brain dead" in a social media post.

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, February 15, the 24-year-old hip-hop star wrote that she has decided to take a step back. She began by apologizing to her fans, "To all my trendsetters, I'm sorry I let you down."

"I don't have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I'm brain dead. I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving," Coi added. The "TWINNEM" hitmaker went on to say, "Don't know when I'll be back but I don't even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi."

In a separate Twitter post, Coi tweeted, "Brain dead." Hours later, the "Better Things" artist took down her lengthy alleged hiatus statement but she kept the "Brain dead" tweet.

  See also...

Upon noticing her social media post, fans were quick to show their support. "Don't let the haters get to you!!" wrote one loyal fan. In the meantime, another chimed in, "Mental health matter. I promise you it will get better. Pray about it. Glad you taking time for Coi. Know that you are an amazing young woman. Will be praying for you also. Enjoy your time."

"Why you say that? I thank you for giving us all your energy thru your music in the last months," someone else penned along with a red heart emoji. "She never deserved the hate she got frl. It was literally a trend to bully her. Poor bby," a separate person opined, while another said, "I really love her. I don't want her to take a hiatus. Come back! Keep feeding us! [crying emojis]."

Coi's alleged hiatus announcement came just two months after she aired out her frustration on social media. Last November, the daughter of Benzino wrote in an Instagram Story, "I'm tired of thinking for everybody! I'm tired of people taking the credit of my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life. Tired of peoples opinions, I'm tired of people holding s**t against me."

"I'm tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don't get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: s**t is sad fr. Tired. I'm just tired," Coi added. "This life is draining. I'm so hungry and motivated any label would love to have an artist like me. Sad man .Sad. It's really a Mental sacrifice."

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Lawyers for Wells Fargo Lawsuit Despite Nasty Divorce
Related Posts
Coi Leray Laments Being 'Tired' of People Taking Credits for Her Ideas

Coi Leray Laments Being 'Tired' of People Taking Credits for Her Ideas

Coi Leray Gushes Over BF Pressa Weeks After Declaring Her Single Status

Coi Leray Gushes Over BF Pressa Weeks After Declaring Her Single Status

Coi Leray Hits Back at Haters Calling Her 'TikTok Artist'

Coi Leray Hits Back at Haters Calling Her 'TikTok Artist'

Coi Leray Hints at Breakup From Pressa as She Calls Herself 'Single'

Coi Leray Hints at Breakup From Pressa as She Calls Herself 'Single'

Most Read
Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show
Music

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton Delivers Impressive Performance of National Anthem

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Saweetie and H.E.R. Enjoy Luxurious Lives as Single Pilots in 'Closer' Music Video

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Super Bowl LVI: Jhene Aiko Praised for Her Flawless Soft Rendition of 'America the Beautiful'

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had 'No Problem' With Eminem Kneeling at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests