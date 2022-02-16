Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message

Instagram Music

The 'No More Parties' hitmaker leaves her fans concerned after revealing that she doesn't know when she'll be back as she says she doesn't have 'it' in her 'to keep pushing.'

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has hinted that she is taking a break from her music career. The "No More Parties" femcee left her fans and followers concerned after she admitted she is "brain dead" in a social media post.

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, February 15, the 24-year-old hip-hop star wrote that she has decided to take a step back. She began by apologizing to her fans, "To all my trendsetters, I'm sorry I let you down."

"I don't have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I'm brain dead. I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving," Coi added. The "TWINNEM" hitmaker went on to say, "Don't know when I'll be back but I don't even want to think about it. I love you for life. -coi."

In a separate Twitter post, Coi tweeted, "Brain dead." Hours later, the "Better Things" artist took down her lengthy alleged hiatus statement but she kept the "Brain dead" tweet.

Upon noticing her social media post, fans were quick to show their support. "Don't let the haters get to you!!" wrote one loyal fan. In the meantime, another chimed in, "Mental health matter. I promise you it will get better. Pray about it. Glad you taking time for Coi. Know that you are an amazing young woman. Will be praying for you also. Enjoy your time."

"Why you say that? I thank you for giving us all your energy thru your music in the last months," someone else penned along with a red heart emoji. "She never deserved the hate she got frl. It was literally a trend to bully her. Poor bby," a separate person opined, while another said, "I really love her. I don't want her to take a hiatus. Come back! Keep feeding us! [crying emojis]."

Coi's alleged hiatus announcement came just two months after she aired out her frustration on social media. Last November, the daughter of Benzino wrote in an Instagram Story, "I'm tired of thinking for everybody! I'm tired of people taking the credit of my ideas. Tired of being manipulated. Tired of fighting for my life. Tired of peoples opinions, I'm tired of people holding s**t against me."

"I'm tired of people looking for sympathy when they just don't get the job done so they find reasons to make you feel bad: s**t is sad fr. Tired. I'm just tired," Coi added. "This life is draining. I'm so hungry and motivated any label would love to have an artist like me. Sad man .Sad. It's really a Mental sacrifice."