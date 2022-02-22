Jessica White Explains Why She Defends Ex Nick Cannon From Travis Barker Comparison, Blasts Critics

WENN/FayesVision/DJDM Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model also fires back at online haters saying that she will never be 'The Masked Singer' host's baby mama because she is not his type.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessica White has nothing but love for ex Nick Cannon. Having been dragged on social media for defending the TV host from Travis Barker comparison, the model fired back at the critics and explained why she supported her former boyfriend.

The debacle started after Jessica commented underneath a Hollywood Unlocked post on Instagram. The video included Travis' footage playing drums and a clip from "Drumline" where Nick does the same.

Fans debated who had the better skills, prompting Jessica to reply, "So many loud and wrong comments…. Nick definitely plays the drums as well as several other Instruments." She added, "He was a trained musician before Acting."

Instagram users, however, were not having it why the catwalk beauty praised the rapper/comedian despite their rough past. Some people, meanwhile, assumed that she probably wants to get back together with him.

Catching wind of the negative remarks, Jessica wrote back, "Oh you guys are so fiesty." She further argued, "It's the same comments all the time, ' I'll never be his baby momma because I'm not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don't want you girl!' "

"I understand we live in a world where it's popular to hate your 'ex' but I'm not nor will I ever be that girl," she went on explaining. "I'm sorry if my ability to show kindness bothers you."

"I simply stated facts to those who said he couldn't play the drums... what's so wrong with that?" the 37-year-old added. "Lol and didn't disrespect Travis talent in any to those who said I did. Nor did I compare the 2 as they are both very talented musicians."

"I just know Nick deserves more credit as an artist than he gets. That's all! Now I'll leave you all back to saying how stupid I am for not being in the comments and dogging him," she concluded her message.