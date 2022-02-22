 
 

Jessica White Explains Why She Defends Ex Nick Cannon From Travis Barker Comparison, Blasts Critics

Jessica White Explains Why She Defends Ex Nick Cannon From Travis Barker Comparison, Blasts Critics
WENN/FayesVision/DJDM
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model also fires back at online haters saying that she will never be 'The Masked Singer' host's baby mama because she is not his type.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessica White has nothing but love for ex Nick Cannon. Having been dragged on social media for defending the TV host from Travis Barker comparison, the model fired back at the critics and explained why she supported her former boyfriend.

The debacle started after Jessica commented underneath a Hollywood Unlocked post on Instagram. The video included Travis' footage playing drums and a clip from "Drumline" where Nick does the same.

Fans debated who had the better skills, prompting Jessica to reply, "So many loud and wrong comments…. Nick definitely plays the drums as well as several other Instruments." She added, "He was a trained musician before Acting."

Instagram users, however, were not having it why the catwalk beauty praised the rapper/comedian despite their rough past. Some people, meanwhile, assumed that she probably wants to get back together with him.

  See also...

Catching wind of the negative remarks, Jessica wrote back, "Oh you guys are so fiesty." She further argued, "It's the same comments all the time, ' I'll never be his baby momma because I'm not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don't want you girl!' "

"I understand we live in a world where it's popular to hate your 'ex' but I'm not nor will I ever be that girl," she went on explaining. "I'm sorry if my ability to show kindness bothers you."

"I simply stated facts to those who said he couldn't play the drums... what's so wrong with that?" the 37-year-old added. "Lol and didn't disrespect Travis talent in any to those who said I did. Nor did I compare the 2 as they are both very talented musicians."

"I just know Nick deserves more credit as an artist than he gets. That's all! Now I'll leave you all back to saying how stupid I am for not being in the comments and dogging him," she concluded her message.

You can share this post!

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Coi Leray Posts About Sun 'Will Shine' Again After Hinting at Hurtful Pressa Split
Related Posts
Celebs Who Publicly Beg Their Exes Back

Celebs Who Publicly Beg Their Exes Back

Nick Cannon Dubs Monogamy Not 'Healthy': It's Form of 'Selfishness' and 'Ownership'

Nick Cannon Dubs Monogamy Not 'Healthy': It's Form of 'Selfishness' and 'Ownership'

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Nick Cannon Seemingly Begs Ex-Wife Mariah Carey to Come Back in New Valentine's Day Song 'Alone'

Most Read
Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Celebrity

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

YouTube Star and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies Suddenly at 31

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post