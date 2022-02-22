'AGT' Extreme Premiere Recap: Amazing Drones Performance Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

NBC TV

In the premiere of 'America's Got Talent' spin-off, judge Nikki Bella also gives one act a Golden Buzzer as she loves how the contestant doesn't easily give up.

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent: Extreme" premiered on Monday, February 21. The contestants successfully awed the judges, Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastana, as well as host Terry Crews.

The first act to hit the stage was Aaron Evans from Wisconsin. He showed off his insane skills as he jumped over a moving car. All the judges loved it and Aaron was sent to the next round.

Later, Joogsquad came up to do a belly flop on fire trampolines before falling on legos and mouse traps. The act drove the crowd crazy and that was enough for them to advance to the next round.

Performing next was Verge Aero who took the challenge of coordinating 160 drones to music who move in the sky. The drones light up with an array of colors, forming shapes. Everyone was amazed by the breathtaking show, enough for Simon to hit his Golden Buzzer.

Later, The Bullet took the stage. Alongside his daughter, the human cannon said that he would do his stunt that would send him up to 74 mph in addition to shooting through a hoop of fire. Thankfully, he landed in the net safely.

The next performers included Guinness World Record holder Jenna Bandy and stunt dirt biker rider Leeky Da Bikestar. While Jenna failed to advance, Leeky was sent to the next round following a passionate performance.

Wheelz then hit the stage. He would ride down a large, very steep ramp in a wheelchair. He was nervous and when he went down the ramp, he landed on stomach. He attempted to go again and thankfully, he landed perfectly this time. Nikki loved how Wheelz didn't easily give up and she decided to give him the golden buzzer.