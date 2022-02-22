Tasha K Refuses to Pay Cardi B $4M in Libel Suit Because She Doesn't Have Money

Instagram Celebrity

The blogger, who is ordered to pay $4 million to the 29-year-old 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker after losing the case, declares that she will appeal the decision.

AceShowbiz - Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K refused to pay Cardi B $4 million despite losing her battle in their libel case. On the reason why, the blogger admitted that she doesn't have that amount of money.

Tasha made the confession in a recent interview with ALLBLK's "Social Society". During the chat, she first explained, "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money."

"We have business things in place to take care of things like this. The Appellate Court and Supreme Court is in process right now," Tasha elaborated further. Noting that she's going to appeal the decision, she said, "What's what Appellate Court is for. Who's trying to pay $4 million?"

Cardi first filed the defamation lawsuit in early 2019 over the latter's claims in her vlog on "unWinewithTashaK" YouTube channel dedicated to celebrity gossip. At that time, the vlogger called the Grammy-winning artist a "drug-using prostitute with herpes."

Latasha then fired back by filing a $3 million countersuit. She alleged that the wife of Offset publicly defamed her which led to her receiving death threats. However, the judge dismissed her lawsuit.

Cardi won the case on January 24 after Tasha was found liable on three separate claims for "defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The female rapper was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney's fees, $1 million for general damages and $250k for medical expenses.

Following the decision, Cardi released a statement to Variety that read, "After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks."

"I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team," the mother of two added. "Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience."