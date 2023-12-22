 

Michael Buble's World 'Rocked' by Son's Cancer Diagnosis

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker remembers the emotional struggles he grappled with when his son was diagnosed with a rare tumor at the very young age of three.

AceShowbiz - Michael Buble got a "sledgehammer to [his] reality" when his son was diagnosed with cancer. The 48-year-old singer shifted his own priorities after Noah, ten, was diagnosed with a rare tumour at the age of three.

"My son's cancer diagnosis rocked my world. It pulled the curtain from over my eyes. I don't want to get deeper into it, but I don't think I had context," the chart-topping star - who also has Elias, seven, Vida, five, and Cielo, 16 months, with his wife Luisana Lopilato - told the "Diary of a CEO" podcast.

"That was a sledgehammer to my reality - I will never be carefree again in my life, and that's OK. It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, fear and suffering that comes with those sorts of things, it's part of this life."

Michael believes that his son's health scare has proven to be a turning point in his own life. He explained, "When it actually happened, I was going through a crisis. I don't think I had my priorities straight. My family was always a love - I don't think I was a terrible guy but it was blinders - career, ambition, how do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power."

Michael decided to abandon his "'ego" after his son's health troubles. He said, "It's like life was lived with like a curtain in front of me, like a filter and the moment that they said, 'This is what's happening', that reality hit me - filter gone, in a moment."

"I went OK, this is it, this is life, that is what's important. It's not like I thought about it, I didn't, there was no time to process it. I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, if we get out of this I'm living a different life, a better life. And I did, I made that promise to myself in a moment."

