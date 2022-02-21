Stephen Amell Reacts to Arrow Diss in 'Peacemaker' Season Finale

The CW/HBO Max TV

Green Arrow is not the only superhero whom John Cena's superhero character blasts on 'The Suicide Squad' spin-off series as he also slams The Flash, Superman and Aquaman.

AceShowbiz - Stephen Amell has responded to John Cena's Peacemaker throwing shade at his character Green Arrow in season finale of "Peacemaker". Taking to his Twitter account, the "Arrow" star revealed that he didn't watch the HBO Max series.

In the Thursday, February 17 episode, Peacemaker made an NSFW jab at the DC superherhero. "That dude goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume," Cena's character said.

A fan took screencaps of that particular scene and shared them on Twitter. "I have no idea if @StephenAmell watches #Peacemaker BUT… would genuinely love to hear what he thinks of the #DCEU's first name drop of #GreenArrow. #Arrow," the fan wrote in the caption.

Stephen Amell reacted to Peacemaker's Arrow Diss.

Amell apparently caught wind of the post. "Haven't seen it," the actor reacted. He went on to wittily write, "Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv."

Green Arrow wasn't the only superhero whom Peacemaker blasted on the series. On "The Suicide Squad" spin-off, Cena's character also called The Flash "an unbearable d-bag" and accused Superman" of having "a poop fetish." Not stopping there, he repeatedly said that Aquaman has sex with fish.

Meanwhile, John Economos (Steve Age) noted on the show, "I actually heard that's true about Green Arrow. But that's the first thing he's said that's real."

"Peacemaker" is among successful series on HBO Max. "James Gunn literally changed the trajectory of my life, and I thank him every day, and I have full faith and trust in him," Cena told EW in the wake of the finale. "So I won't ask him anything [about season 2]. He's just going to send me the script one day and that's the signal to get the band back together, no questions asked."

"Peacemaker" was recently renewed for a second season.